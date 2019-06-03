$20K stolen from vehicle in possible bank jugging incident in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a possible bank jugging incident after a man was robbed of $20,000.

Jose Hernandez said it was difficult to watch the surveillance video that shows thieves break into his vehicle and steal thousands of dollars from him.

“It’s very saddening and it makes me very mad,” he said.

Hernandez traveled from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to northeast Houston to purchase an 18-wheeler.

He said that, on Saturday morning, he went inside the Wells Fargo Bank on I-10 East Freeway and withdrew $20,000. Hernandez said he put the money in his pocket and then drove to the dealership in northeast Houston to buy the semitruck. Thieves put the brakes on his plans, however.

Surveillance video outside the dealership shows a black SUV follows Hernandez up the street and pull up beside his locked vehicle and then a man breaking into the SUV.

“When I saw that the money was gone, I felt very, very, very terrible because that was my work it was gone,” Hernandez said.

With no arrests in the case, Hernandez said that he wants others to be aware of their surroundings and has a strong warning for anyone who withdraws a large sum from a bank.

Houston police said the incident is being that investigated as a bank jugging incident and the burglary and theft division will likely follow up on the case.

