Chase ends in crash in North Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY - Harris County Precinct 5 deputies said they attempted to pull a vehicle over near the West Sam Houston Parkway North and West Road around 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to deputies, the license plate did not match the vehicle description. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop and led them on a chase.

The incident ended in a crash on a feeder road near the beltway and T.C. Jester.

Deputies said a female was detained but they were still searching for the driver.

