$10K reward offered after game warden run over near Harris-Liberty County line

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of a driver who injured a Texas game warden.

According to a post on the Texas Game Wardens Facebook page, the game warden was hit by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on New Year's Day.

It happened at approximately 5 p.m. near Plum Grove Road near the Harris-Liberty County line.

According to investigators, the warden attempted to make contact with the driver after stopping the vehicle. The driver then accelerated and ran over the warden with the van.

The warden was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The vehicle was described as a white Ford cargo-type van with a black stripe. The warden said a man was driving, and he had two female passengers in the van with him.

Anyone with information about the crash or the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-4253. Callers may remain anonymous.

