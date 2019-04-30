Where to celebrate Mother's Day in Houston, southeast Texas

HOUSTON - Looking for where to go and what to do to celebrate Mother's Day in the Houston area?

There's sure to be something special in store to celebrate mom across southeast Texas, whether it's a Mother's Day brunch or a visit to a local attraction.

Some of the events coming up on Mother's Day weekend from our events calendar include the Houston Latin American Philharmonic's annual Mother's Day Serenade, a workshop to create Mother's Day cards at The Galleria and a Mother's Day Retreat at South Shore Harbour Resort. Comicpalooza also takes place at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

RELATED STORIES: Mother's Day is more than just an event in May | 10 delicious recipes you'll want to make for Mother's Day brunch

For more event ideas coming up, view the calendar below or click here. Visit our Mother's Day section for more headlines and features.

MORE HEADLINES: 16 of the most iconic TV moms who ever graced our television sets | Unusual Mother's Day rituals around the world

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.