1969: Apollo 11, the spaceflight that landed the first humans on the moon, splashes down safely in the Pacific Ocean.

HOUSTON - The Houston area will always have its name written in the history of the first human moonwalk on July 20, 1969.

As the station and the city celebrates the 50th anniversary of that stunning moment in world history, we're asking for viewers to share photos of their items to commemorate that history.

