Astronaut Buzz Aldrin looks at the American flag after it was planted on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

Three American astronauts undertook the daunting Apollo 11 mission of putting the first humans on the moon.

On July 20, 1969, two of them descended to the lunar surface and accomplished that goal.

While three made the journey, there were countless others who helped them get there.

Here’s a look at the historic mission, by the numbers.

