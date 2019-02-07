Wells Fargo customers report problems with online banking

HOUSTON - Some Wells Fargo customers reported that they woke up Thursday and weren’t able to access their account information via the company’s app or website.

In social media posts, the company said that its system was experiencing intermittent outages and it was working to troubleshoot the issue.

Going to the company’s website returned a message that read, “We’re experiencing some technical difficulties.”

Customers also took to social media to vent their frustrations with the nation’s third-largest bank, some saying they were also unable to use their debit cards. Other said this is the second time in as many days that they’ve had difficulty accessing their accounts.

The company said customers should check Wells Fargo social media for updates on the outage.

We’re experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019