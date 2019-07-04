Inside IRS Criminal Investigative Unit

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigative Unit is celebrating a century of catching tax cheats using calculators and guns.



Number of Agents and Jurisdiction

The unit has 3,500 employees worldwide. About 2,500 of its members are special agents. Their jurisdiction spans taxes, money laundering and some Bank Secrecy Act laws.



What it does

The CI unit tackles sophisticated schemes to defraud the federal government. Along with weapons training, these agents have specialized skills for recovering financial data that may have been encrypted, password protected or hidden in other way.



Conviction rate

The CI unit also claims one of the highest conviction rates in federal law enforcement.

To visit its website, click here.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.