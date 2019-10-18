United Airlines breaks ground on $20M flight attendant training facility

HOUSTON - United Airlines executives, flight attendants and representatives from Houston Airport System gathered Thursday to break ground on the airline's $20 million employee training facility.

The carrier said the state-of-the-art upgrades will be used for training flight attendants across the country.

The airline plans to spend $20 million, which will add approximately 50,000 square feet of new classrooms, training spaces and storage to its existing training facility. The upgrade will also include aquatic facilities to help with water rescue training.

"This new training facility is another tangible investment in the hardworking men and women who passionately serve our customers every day," said United's senior vice president, John Slater. "This expansion supports our future growth plans and is part of United's ongoing commitment to provide our flight attendants with state-of-the-art safety and service training. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to our local customers and the city of Houston."

