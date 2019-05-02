Ford bringing 500 jobs to Houston with new customer service center

HOUSTON - Ford announced Wednesday that it is opening a new nationwide customer service center in Houston on Monday, which will bring 500 new jobs to the area.

The new facility is in an office building on Corporate Drive near Beltway 8 and the Westpark Tollway.

Ford says it chose Houston for the new center because the city is in the heart of the world's largest truck market.

The center will focus on truck owners and their issues. Ford said when customers call the new service center with issues, they will be assigned one Ford specialist who will handle their case from beginning to end, instead of transferring you to different employees in the company.

Ford is also bringing mobile service to Houston, where you can call a tech to your home or job to replace your oil or perform other light services.

To search for jobs in Houston visit Percepta.com/us-car/.

