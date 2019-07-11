Charming Charlie to close all of its 261 stores

A view of the Charming Charlie booth at an event in March 2019 in Park City, Utah (Kim Raff/Getty Images for Operation Smile).

Charming Charlie plans to close all of its 261 stores in 38 states, according to published reports Thursday.

The accessories retailer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in less than two years, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Online sales are now on hold. If you go to Charming Charlie’s website, this is what you’ll see.

The company's second Chapter 11 case qualifies as what restructuring industry professionals call a "Chapter 22" bankruptcy, USA Today said.

In its previous bankruptcy, Charming Charlie closed about 100 stores. That process ended in April 2018, according to the USA Today article: “The retailer used that process to cut debts and slash other costs, but ‘these efforts simply were not sufficient to stabilize’ the business and deliver profits, the company said Thursday in a court filing.”

The company is expected to be out of its stores by Aug. 31.

Charming Charlie is based in Houston.

