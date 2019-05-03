263,000 jobs added to US economy in April

WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in April, another surprisingly strong month of hiring.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, the lowest level since December 1969.

The strong labor market has been great news for President Donald Trump. The latest CNN poll showed 56% of Americans say he's doing a good job on the economy, the best reading he's ever received.

But Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, said despite recent strength, the direction of hiring is pointing down — not up.

"It's a solid pace of growth. But the rate of growth is slowing," he said. In 2018, the average gain was nearly 225,000 jobs a month. So far this year, it's about 180,000. And he thinks the slowdown will continue.

"When you cut through the noise and volatility and you look out a year or two from now, it'll be below 100,000 a month," he said. "We should prepare for much slower job creation dead ahead."

Economists at PNC Financial Services agree with that assessment, predicting monthly job growth will slow to around 150,000 later in 2019 and below 100,000 in 2020 because of the tight labor market. That in turn, will weigh on the broader economy.

"Although the US economy is not in imminent danger of recession, growth is set to slow in the second half of 2019 and into 2020," they wrote in a note to clients.

There are now more job openings than there are job seekers to fill them. In some sectors, that tilts the labor market in favor of workers. In others, it creates an incentive for companies to invest more in automated processes that reduce their reliance on human labor. Robot janitors at Walmart and self-service kiosks at businesses ranging from McDonald's to LabCorp are some examples.

Demographic factors, including a wave of retiring baby boomers, will also contribute to a slower job market ahead, Zandi said. Meanwhile, tighter immigration restrictions will limit the pool of workers arriving to fill open jobs.

"We're running out of workers. Businesses just can't find the people they need to fill these spots," he said.

The tighter job market is also lifting wages, which itself can slow hiring. Average hourly wages have been increasing by about 3% a year since August 2018.

