North Texan charged with defrauding COVID-19 relief fund

Associated Press

DALLAS – A North Texas man was arrested Tuesday after a federal indictment accused him of applying fraudulently for $3 million from the federal coronavirus relief fund.

Federal prosecutors say Fahad Shah, 44, of Murphy, was arrested on three counts of wire fraud, one count of making false statements to a bank and four counts of money laundering.

A federal indictment accuses the suburban Dallas man of fraudulently applying for $3 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans. The indictment says he got more than $1.5 million that he used to buy a Tesla and make personal investments and home mortgage payments.

It was not immediately clear if Shah was kept in custody or released. A telephone number listed to him has been disconnected and he could not be reached for comment.

