These top earners at UH are taking a pay cut to ease the financial pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – Top University of Houston officials are taking a voluntary pay cut to help ease the financial pressures of the coronavirus pandemic, the school confirmed to KPRC 2.

President Renu Khator, Athletic Director Chris Pezman, head football coach Dana Holgorsen and head basketball coach Kelvin Sampson will all take a 10% salary cut for the next six months, UH officials said.

The university said it has also reduced expenses, paused hiring and promotions and conducted job reclassification to help with the financial burden of an empty campus. Khator has appointed a Financial Task Force to continue to assess other options at the university’s disposal to reduce the financial impact of COVID-19.

The university began a four-phased reopening on May 5, with certain research labs voluntarily resuming operations. While all summer classes will be online only, the school aims to resume face-to-face classes in the fall, according to this reopening plan. UH officials are planning for three scenarios with classes fully online, classes fully face-to-face or a hybrid. The school will continue to assess the local public health crisis and make a final decision sometime in late May or early June.