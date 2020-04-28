More stimulus checks are on the way. Here are key dates for the next set of payments.

Millions of taxpayers are still waiting to receive their $1,200 stimulus payment from the federal government.

The Treasury Department and the IRS reported on Friday that 88.1 million payments worth nearly $158 billion had been issued in the program’s first three weeks, according to the Washington Post.

Here are when the next set of payments is expected to disburse.

Social Security, survivor and disability non-filers should receive their payment by April 29 and veterans benefit recipients should receive theirs by early May, according to a Treasury spokeswoman.

In an update posted Sunday, the IRS said that if you have successfully entered your bank information “any day until noon on Tuesday, your payment date will be available beginning the following Saturday.”

The Washington Post reports those who miss the Tuesday deadline have to wait another week to get a payment date or, if your payment has already been processed, you’ll get a check that could take up to 14 days to receive.

According to the Washington Post, those who receive SSI or Veterans Affairs benefits and didn’t file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, have until May 5 to use the non-filer tool on the IRS website to receive the $500 payment per dependent child under 17.

Those who miss the deadline to register dependent children will still receive the stimulus payment but will have to wait until next year to get the additional $500 per child when filing a 2020 tax return.

The May 5 deadline is only applicable to SSI and VA beneficiaries who need to let the IRS know they have eligible dependents.

According to the Washington Post, no action is necessary for those who don’t need to register a dependent. Stimulus payment will be automatically by direct deposit, Direct Express debit card or check.