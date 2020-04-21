Disney suspends pay for more than 100K employees, will save $500 million a month

HOUSTON – According to the Financial Times, the Walt Disney Co. will save up to $500 million a month across its theme parks and hotels as the company stops paying more than 100,000 employees this week, Fox 10 reports.

On March 27, Disney announced it would extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.

Nearly a week later, the company announced employees whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time will be furloughed starting April 19 due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision leaves Disney’s cast members reliant on state unemployment benefits as the company protects executive-bonus schemes and a $1.5 billion dividend payment due in July, Fox 10 reports.

According to Fox 10, Disney has raised debt over the past month and signed new credit facilities which leave the company with about $20 billion in fresh cash to draw upon for a downturn.

“They could afford" not to furlough staff, BTIG financial analyst Rich Greenfield said, The Financial Times reported.

Greenfield cautions, however, that Disney is probably braced for a "very prolonged shutdown.''