How much money have you saved during the COVID-19 pandemic? This calculator gives you an estimate

HOUSTON – While the stay at home orders across the nation have been less than ideal, every cloud has a silver lining.

We’re all saving money by being stuck at home, but how much? HomeSnacks has built a calculator that helps estimate how much we’re saving by being quarantined. Many of us would be surprised to know we’re all saving quite a bit.

HomeSnacks estimated the average person is saving about $1,700 each month while in quarantine. When you factor in child care, the cost of going out, and the cost of transportation, the saving could be even higher than that.

Find out how much you’ve saved during the pandemic so far.

More coronavirus coverage

• Find cases by zip code: Harris County heat map shows coronavirus cases by ZIP code

• Cases by county: A breakdown of how many coronavirus cases there are by county in the Houston area

• Answering your questions: We’ve got answers to dozens and dozens of your health and financial coronavirus questions

• Haley’s Health Inbox: KPRC 2 reporter Haley Hernandez answers questions readers are sending her every day

• Coronavirus charts: Who is getting coronavirus in the Houston area? We’ve crunched the data in these charts

• Follow the curve: This chart shows you the curve for Houston cases since March 15

• When it will peak: This is when each state is expected to peak in deaths from coronavirus

• Interactive map: This is what the coronavirus spread looks like right now across the world right now

• Support Local: Find all the ways you can help local businesses in Houston

• Get newsletters: Sign up for a daily newsletter on coronavirus news and Haley Hernandez’s health inbox newsletter