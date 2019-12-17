News 2 Know: I-10 reopens, Rockets’ record rally and mercury spill suspect appears in court

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

I know the holidays can be a bit stressful, so let’s all start our morning by taking a deep breath. Oh! Don’t forget to grab your coat, too. You’re going to need it today.

Weather

It will be about 20 degrees colder today than it was yesterday, so brace yourself. We’ll see plenty of sunshine during the day, but the clear conditions at night will allow temperatures to fall to near freezing by Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Warmer weather a chance of showers is in the forecast Friday. Check Justin’s full forecast here.

I-10 East Freeway reopens after 18-wheeler hits bridge

A section of Interstate 10 East Freeway that was closed Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler hit a bridge in Houston’s Fifth Ward has reopened. Read more

Rockets set franchise record with rally past Spurs for 109-107 victory

Russell Westbrook scored 31 points, James Harden had 28 and the Houston Rockets set a franchise record by overcoming a 25-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-107. Read more

Suspect in mercury spill receives $5,000 bail on 2 charges

Christopher Melder kicked in the front door of an abandoned chemical lab on Friday, stole eleven pounds of mercury and then tried to sell it, officials said in court Monday night. Read more

Great gift ideas for $20 or less: Our 2019 Test It Tuesday year-in-review

Every week, KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis tests products you may be tempted to buy to find out if they are worth your money. Read more