News 2 Know: Arrest made in officer’s death; saying farewell to another fallen officer

Arrest made in officer's death; saying farewell to another fallen officer
You can expect some clouds tonight, but dry conditions. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s by Friday morning. It will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer for Friday afternoon, with temperatures in the low 70s. The weekend looks great, as well. You can check Justin’s full forecast here.
Suspect in Nassau Bay officer’s slaying arrested; mother and her boyfriend also charged
After a two-day manhunt across multiple counties, deputies on Thursday arrested the suspect in the death of Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan. The suspect’s mother and her boyfriend have also been charged in connection with the case. Read more
A final farewell: Houston honors fallen police Sgt. Christopher Brewster
A somber day began just after sunrise Thursday when the casket of Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster was escorted to the church where mourners gathered for his funeral. Read more
Houston man saves choking dog whose leash got stuck in elevator
Johnny Mathis, 27, of Houston reacted quickly after seeing an elevator door close on the leash of a dog separated from its owner. Read more
Former Texans player among 10 ex-NFL players accused of defrauding health care program
Ten former NFL players were charged in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the league’s health care benefit program by submitting false claims for medical equipment, including devices used on horses, the Justice Department said Thursday. Read more
Who was the first astronaut to Tweet from space?
As a part of the Johnson Space Center’s Tuesday trivia, officials at NASA tested their followers’ knowledge of historic firsts. Read more
