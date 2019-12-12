News 2 Know: Arrest made in officer’s death; saying farewell to another fallen officer

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

Before we get to tonight’s biggest stories, here’s a look at the forecast.

Weather

You can expect some clouds tonight, but dry conditions. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s by Friday morning. It will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer for Friday afternoon, with temperatures in the low 70s. The weekend looks great, as well. You can check Justin’s full forecast here.

Suspect in Nassau Bay officer’s slaying arrested; mother and her boyfriend also charged

A member of the Harris County Sheriff's Office posted this photo of a handcuffed Tavores Henderson being placed in a patrol car in Houston on Dec. 12, 2019.

After a two-day manhunt across multiple counties, deputies on Thursday arrested the suspect in the death of Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan. The suspect’s mother and her boyfriend have also been charged in connection with the case. Read more

A final farewell: Houston honors fallen police Sgt. Christopher Brewster

Pallbearers carry the casket of Houston Police Sgt. Christopher Brewster, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Grace Church Houston in Houston. Brewster, 32, was gunned down Saturday evening, Dec. 7, while responding to a domestic violence call in Magnolia Park. Police arrested 25-year-old Arturo Solis that night in the shooting death. Solis faces capital murder charges. (Godofredo A. Vsquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A somber day began just after sunrise Thursday when the casket of Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster was escorted to the church where mourners gathered for his funeral. Read more

Houston man saves choking dog whose leash got stuck in elevator

Johnny Mathis, 27, of Houston reacted quickly after seeing an elevator door close on the leash of a dog separated from its owner. Read more

Former Texans player among 10 ex-NFL players accused of defrauding health care program

Ten former NFL players were charged in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the league’s health care benefit program by submitting false claims for medical equipment, including devices used on horses, the Justice Department said Thursday. Read more

Who was the first astronaut to Tweet from space?

As a part of the Johnson Space Center’s Tuesday trivia, officials at NASA tested their followers’ knowledge of historic firsts. Read more