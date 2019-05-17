New nail salon Coco Nail Spa now open in Greenway/Upper Kirby Area

A new nail salon has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Coco Nail Spa, the fresh arrival is located at 5230 Buffalo Speedway in Greenway/Upper Kirby Area.

The salon offers manicures, pedicures, paraffin wax treatments, acrylic fill-ins, nail art and repair, hot oil treatments and more.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new nail salon is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Vickie R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 20, wrote, "It was my first visit, and I will be coming back to see the nail tech Tiffany T. She was friendly and did my nails beautifully. My pedicure was so relaxing that I almost fell asleep. The whole experience was pleasant."

Yelper Elle L. added, "So pretty inside and so clean! Everyone was very friendly and did a great job. This is definitely my new nail place."

Head on over to check it out: Coco Nail Spa is open from 9:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

