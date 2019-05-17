Free Comic Book Day brings a bonus 'Avengers' story at these top comic stores in Houston

Box office and pop cultural juggernaut "Avengers: Endgame" has already smashed multiple records in its meteoric opening week — and now its second weekend will coincide with Saturday's annual Free Comic Book Day. One of the 51 comic books available completely free of charge this year is an "Avengers" story that sets up the current run of the superhero team.

But there are also plenty of comics from smaller publishers and properties, such as Noelle Stevenson's award-winning "Lumberjanes"; a comic tie-in to the hit cartoon "Bob's Burgers"; and yes, a Star Wars comic: this year, Free Comic Book Day also happens to fall on May the 4th.

With all this in mind, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top comic book shops in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to spend this year's Free Comic Book Day.

1. Neil's Bahr

Topping the list is Neil's Bahr. Located at 2006 Walker St. downtown, the bar and arcade, which offers comic books and more, is the highest-rated comic book spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bedrock City Comic

Photo: Bedrock City Comic/Yelp

Next up is Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park's Bedrock City Comic, situated at 4602 Washington Ave., Suite A. With 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, the toy store, which offers comic books and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Pop Culture Company

Photo: David S./Yelp

Finally, over in Memorial, check out The Pop Culture Company, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score comic books and more at 11313 Katy Freeway.

