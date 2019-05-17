Explore the newest businesses to open in Houston

Want to check out the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a nail salon to a Mexican restaurant, read on to see the newest spots to open their doors near you.

Coco Nail Spa

Photo: coco nail spa/Yelp

Coco Nail Spa is a nail salon that recently opened at 5230 Buffalo Speedway in Greenway/Upper Kirby Area. The spot currently boasts five stars out of three reviews on Yelp.

The salon has a modern and sleek interior, with stations for classic manicures and pedicures. Other services offered include gel sets, acrylic fill-ins, wax treatments, nail art, body massages and more.

The King and I Thai Massage

Photo: noi a./Yelp

The King And I Thai Massage is a massage spot that recently opened at 2621 Milam St., Suite D in Midtown.

The studio offers traditional stress-relieving Thai massage (on the floor) and Swedish massage (on a table), as well as hot stone massage (deep state of relaxation), and sports massage (deep tissue and recovery).

Polanquito

Photo: rachel t./Yelp

Polanquito is a Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot that recently opened its doors at 404 Shepherd Drive in Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park. With five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

Polanquito serves up breakfast tacos, chilaquiles (fried tortilla chips with fried eggs or chicken) and molletes (open-faced sandwiches) for the early risers. Lunch favorites at this spot include dishes like fish and shrimp tacos, a pork sandwich, mole poblano with chicken and Oaxacan quesadillas.

