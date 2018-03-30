Mega Millions jackpot swells to $521 million

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped the $500 million mark for the fourth time in history.

Friday's drawing is for an estimated $521 million ($317.2 million cash) after no ticket matched the numbers drawn Tuesday.

#BREAKING: The jackpot for tonight’s #MegaMillions drawing has increased to $521 MILLION with a cash value of $317.2 MILLION! pic.twitter.com/KvTvPToy0v — Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) March 30, 2018

The last time the jackpot was over $500 million was in July 2016. A single ticket in Indiana won a $536 million prize, Mega Millions officials said in a news release.

"Jackpot rolls are always exciting, but surpassing the $500 million mark for only the fourth time is a historic milestone," Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions lead director, said in the press release. "Large jackpots like this one capture everyone's attention, and it would be great to see the roll go on for awhile longer. But at the same time, we can't wait to see someone win."

The jackpot has been growing since a Florida man won a $451 million jackpot on Jan. 5, 2018.

Powerball holds the world record with a $1.59 billion jackpot that was won on Jan. 13, 2016. The Mega Millions jackpot record is $656 million. That jackpot was won on March 30, 2012.

Friday's drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Odds of winning are 1 in 302 million.

