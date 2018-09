AUSTIN - An anonymous Conroe resident has claimed a $1.1 million Texas Two Step jackpot prize for the Sept. 17 drawing.

The winning ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (12-26-31-35) and the bonus ball (29).

The ticket was purchased at Speedy Stop Store 87 at 2500 N. Loop 336 W. in Conroe.



