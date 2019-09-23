Woman quits job to find lost dog

KALISPELL, Mont. (KECI via CNN Wire) -- How far would you go to find your furry family member?

One Washington woman went to great lengths – she quit her job.

Carole King's visit to Montana took a turn when her family dog went missing. Katie has been King's constant companion for seven years – until July 20, when King, her husband and Katie visited the Flathead.

"We came back after the car race, and I open up my motel door, and my dog was gone. I was devastated," King said.

Katie had escaped their Kalispell hotel room and was nowhere to be found.

"Oh, I can still feel it, I got a stomach ache."

She set off on a nearly two-month search for Katie. She first printed more than 500 flyers and hung them around the valley.

Then she quit her job in Washington to stay in Kalispell and search for Katie.

"You love your dog so much, and you just have hope. You know she's out there searching for you. You can't give up."

For 57 days, she posted flyers, knocked on doors and followed leads, but she wasn't alone.

"There were days I was just crying because I couldn't find my dog, and then some stranger from Kalispell texted me saying hey, talking to me, encouraging words."

A call from a resident led King to a Kalispell neighborhood where Katie had been spotted.

"She was right there in the bushes. She ran out, I yelled her name, and she came right up to me."

Katie was 12 lbs. Lighter, but still the same happy dog.

The pair have since returned home to Washington.

