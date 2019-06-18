Wanted: Someone to eat ribs and travel the country

Reynolds Wrap is looking for someone to travel across the United States in search of the tastiest ribs.

NEW YORK - Summer barbecue just got a whole lot tastier.

Reynolds Wrap is looking for someone to travel across the United States in search of the tastiest ribs. If the savory barbecue wasn't enough, they're also handing out a $10,000 check to go along with it.

"If you don't mind being paid to taste some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap® Chief Grilling Officer," the company states in a news release.

The person chosen will travel across the country for the first two weeks of August in search of the best barbecue in America. Along the way, the CGO will be in charge of posting photos, grilling techniques and other multimedia on the company's website and social media channels.

An influencer for rib lovers, basically.

The position includes prepaid travel and lodging for you and a guest. The hardest part will be picking who goes with you.

Those interested in applying need to submit a photo of themselves grilling along with 100 words about why they would be the best fit for the position. Apply by Wednesday, June 19, at midnight CT on the Reynolds Wrap website.

