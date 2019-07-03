Where to watch fireworks across the Houston area: KPRC 2 viewers share their favorite spots

HOUSTON - A great Independence Day fireworks display should be celebrated in a great location, free of obstruction.
We asked KPRC 2 viewers where they like to experience Fourth of July fireworks in their neck of the woods and here are some of the answers we received.
- T. C. Jester overpass of White Oak Bayou near the railroad yard
- 45th and Seawall in Galveston
- Barker and Tuckerton in Towne Lakes
- Behind the University of Houston downtown at North Main Street
- In the Heights at Stude Park off of White Oak and Michaux
- North Braeswood and Buffalo Speedway
- West Lake Houston Parkway and Kingwood Drive in Kingwood
- Gulfton at Rampart
- Bissonnett at Forum Park
- West Montgomery at South Victory
- Along Allen Parkway
- Katy Mills Mall
- Typhoon Texas
- Kemah Boardwalk
Where would you add? Be sure to mention the cross streets in the comments.
