A still from Travis Kinley's viral video, as published on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

SUMTER, S.C. - A South Carolina man brought “The Lion King” to life with a little help from the animal kingdom.

Travis Kinley, of Sumter, performed “The Circle of Life” theme with the hilarious help of a donkey and posted the video to Facebook.

The video now has more than 2 million views.

😂😂😂😂 Did the Lion King opening and Nathan joined in with me! 😂😂😂😂 I love this dude! #DareToShare #IWokeUpLikeThis Posted by Travis Kinley on Thursday, July 25, 2019





Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.