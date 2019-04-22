Social

This is how your favorite celebs celebrate Easter

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
HOUSTON - Easter is a time to dress up and step out looking your cutest, and the same goes for celebrities and their families. 

Here are some of the sweetest social media posts we found among the celeb set celebrating the holiday on Sunday. 

Jenna Bush Hager:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Easter!! 🐇🐣 Love and peace from ours to yours!!

A post shared by Jenna Bush Hager (@jennabhager) on

 

Kathie Lee Gifford:

Joel Osteen:

Neil Patrick Harris:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Easter from the four Burtka-Harris bunnies. @dbelicious

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

 

Reese Witherspoon: 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Easter, every bunny!! Thankful to be spending with day with my favorite peeps 🐥🐥🐥 ( 👗:@draperjames)

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Someone found the Golden Egg! #HappyEaster 🐰🐣🐇

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

 

Simone Biles: 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I was not made to be subtle

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

 

Josh Reddick: 

 

 

Tex: 

 

 

Sofia Ojeda: 

Robert Arnold: 

Haley Hernandez: 

Khambrel Marshall: 

View this post on Instagram

Beautiful Day to celebrate Resurrection Sunday!

A post shared by Khambrel R. Marshall (@kprc2khambrel) on

Sophia Beausoleil: 

Keith Garvin: 

