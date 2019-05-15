Snapchat's new filters: KPRC2, celebrities go wild with fun features

Britta Merwin tries out the gender swap filter on Snapchat.

HOUSTON - The people at Snapchat took their popular filters to the next level last week when they introduced a new gender-swapping filter and Snapchat users cannot get enough of it.

Just like any other Snapchat filter, your face can be transformed into a feminine woman with rosie cheeks and sparkly eyes, or a rugged man with perfect five o'clock shadow and a strong jawline.

If you use Snapchat then you might have noticed some friends playing around with the app and laughing about how crazy they look, while others have been posting their transformations on Twitter and realizing that they look exactly like their siblings.

Christine Noel and Andy Cerota:

Britta Merwin:

Haley Hernandez:

Owen Conflenti:

Here are a few other celebrities and online personalities who enjoyed the Snapchat filters, too.

I am SHOCKED AND UPSET. Don’t use the new Snapchat filter if you don’t want to find out that the male version of you is, in fact, your brother. pic.twitter.com/A5Kv3MZ0SG — Anna Wheeler (@wheeler_anna) May 11, 2019

My boyfriend tried the girl filter on Snapchat and he looked like my MOM and I haven’t been able to breathe for 2 hours pic.twitter.com/x8EqbfLnoX — Layne Allen (@Layne_Marie__) May 13, 2019

That new Snapchat filter made me look like human shrek I’m calling the police pic.twitter.com/EsKoLtfk7K — rachel ‎⎊ (@rhymewithrachel) May 11, 2019

Used the Snapchat filter on tinder for 30 minutes, and in conclusion I hate men. pic.twitter.com/WfzhKqVpmE — Mohi (@MohimenMahbuba) May 12, 2019

Umm why did Snapchat turn me into @joejonas? It’s our brows? pic.twitter.com/OlXgiRL5va — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 12, 2019

haven’t been on snapchat in forever but apparently there’s a baby filter. so here’s what a baby with an amish beard looks like pic.twitter.com/qc10thNPZO — chris melberger (@chrismelberger) May 9, 2019

Snapchat is out here making me want to pop out a miniature version of myself with this baby filter 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/aKjQH0ix07 — alyssa (@alysssadennis) May 13, 2019

