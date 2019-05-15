Snapchat's new filters: KPRC2, celebrities go wild with fun features

HOUSTON - The people at Snapchat took their popular filters to the next level last week when they introduced a new gender-swapping filter and Snapchat users cannot get enough of it.
Just like any other Snapchat filter, your face can be transformed into a feminine woman with rosie cheeks and sparkly eyes, or a rugged man with perfect five o'clock shadow and a strong jawline.
If you use Snapchat then you might have noticed some friends playing around with the app and laughing about how crazy they look, while others have been posting their transformations on Twitter and realizing that they look exactly like their siblings.
Christine Noel and Andy Cerota:
Ever wondered what @kprc2andycerota would like like as a soccer mom? Or me as a dude that belongs in a wax museum? Huh... surprised you haven’t. 😂 Because SNAPCHAT made that a reality today with its new swap filter. And it all unfolded on air at noon on #KPRC2 with the @houstonlifetv crew. (Scroll to the right...🙈)
Here are a few other celebrities and online personalities who enjoyed the Snapchat filters, too.
