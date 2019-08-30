Social

See the memes: Some Floridians taking dangerous Hurricane Dorian in stride

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Florida.memes/Instagram

HOUSTON - While Hurricane Dorian remains a severe weather threat with potentially catastrophic consequences, some in the storm's path in Florida are taking it all in stride, showing their sense of humor about the major weather event.

Here are some clever social media posts we're seeing as Hurricane Dorian spins toward the Florida coast:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If #spongebob is leaving #Florida for the #hurricane you may want to get out #dorian #weather

A post shared by J_Co (@jardcola) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

😂🤣 #realtorhumor #realestate #openhouse #boca #homes #dorian #hurricane

A post shared by Florida Boca Raton Homes (@florida_boca_raton_homes) on

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#florida #publix #water #dorian #storm

A post shared by Janet Henderson (@candycane2015) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

True story! 😂👌#publix #publixcakes #hurricanedorian #hurricane #memes #truestory #cakesofinstagram

A post shared by Missy Kreithen (@missy_kreithen) on

 

