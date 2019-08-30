See the memes: Some Floridians taking dangerous Hurricane Dorian in stride

Florida.memes/Instagram

HOUSTON - While Hurricane Dorian remains a severe weather threat with potentially catastrophic consequences, some in the storm's path in Florida are taking it all in stride, showing their sense of humor about the major weather event.

Here are some clever social media posts we're seeing as Hurricane Dorian spins toward the Florida coast:

For my #SoFlo friends with a sense of humor: latest #Dorian track pic.twitter.com/AtrM4Ciw3S — Stephanie Berzinski (@SBerzinski) August 30, 2019

#Floridians are already evacuating in preparation for potential Category 4 #Dorian pic.twitter.com/djL5i7Zv1g — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) August 30, 2019

I keep telling myself this will all be worth it when it’s 75° in February. #Dorian #FLwx — Amy Sweezey (@amysweezey) August 29, 2019

Since hurricane #Dorian could become a Cat 4/Category 4, this is the current mindset of Floridians pic.twitter.com/1e7CyCMdg1 — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) August 29, 2019

When forecasting a big storm #Dorian its time to break out the storm socks pic.twitter.com/I2ecisXkcX — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) August 29, 2019

Hurricane Hack: Your pets should never be taken or left outside during a hurricane or tropical storm. So in order for them to have an "outside" bathroom inside your home, you can create one for them with a small kiddie pool and sod for under $15.



H/T: Patriot K-Nine#Dorian pic.twitter.com/dc19kuubgZ — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 29, 2019

Floridians today when #Dorian’s forecast moved up to a Category 3. pic.twitter.com/nAFTuRQOUf — John Michael (@JohnMAbbott) August 28, 2019

