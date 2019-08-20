Popeyes Chicken announces chicken sandwich: Inside the epic Twitter battle that ensues

HOUSTON - Popeyes Chicken announced a new chicken sandwich last Monday, and to say there has been some hullabaloo online about it would be an understatement.

Popeye’s posted a photo of their chicken sandwich and an online battle ensued between fast food heavyweights Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s, both known for their social media and marketing prowess.

Here are some of the spicy tweets passed between chains:



Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019

Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty. https://t.co/89eqI5vk2z — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 20, 2019

lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes https://t.co/aX3XnRunNW — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 20, 2019

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

And then the chicken sandwich critics came in with their remarks.

Me when I tried the new Popeyes sandwich. pic.twitter.com/TLH9JFq98w — chocolate milk influencer (@BourbonGhost) August 19, 2019

Popeyes chicken sandwich got y'all in distress, huh? pic.twitter.com/sZOce8x0ZU — 〽️🍑🍬 (@YoungGiftedBlk) August 19, 2019

When Sunday rolls around this week pic.twitter.com/KIvj2HN5WP — X (@XLNB) August 19, 2019

It's such an original delicious sandwich Popeye's tried to copy it...but they can't match it Chick-Fil-A wins again. — 𝓟𝓮𝓪𝓷𝓾𝓽 𝓐𝓻𝓫𝓾𝓬𝓴𝓵𝓮 🚬 (@CamelFro) August 19, 2019

Popeyes is superior to you. pic.twitter.com/YmzBs0Jgf7 — Krishan Patel (@IAmKrishanPatel) August 19, 2019

pic.twitter.com/muIATHQXzx — lemonade was a popular drink and it still is (@mattwhitlockPM) August 20, 2019

You guys finally listened pic.twitter.com/ebIhEScPb6 — Schoon (@SchoonKC) August 13, 2019

@Raising_Canes is quietly sipping their tea. They know the truth pic.twitter.com/z1e3BQJKmL — Max (@Maxisaperv) August 19, 2019

And we thought our industry was competitive... pic.twitter.com/dw0u6bNAAd — Aviation American Gin (@AviationGin) August 20, 2019

Stone cold Steve Wendy’s — Noxylicious (@NoxRoxNR) August 20, 2019

I live for these fast food tweet battles y'all be having. This is the content twitter was made for — The Wholesome Hispanic (@Bdasavage95) August 20, 2019

Have you tried the Popeyes chicken sandwich yet? What did you think of it? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.