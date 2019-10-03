Mom snack hack: This simple refrigerator trick going viral could save your sanity

HOUSTON - A Buffalo, New York mom's food hack for families with young children has become an internet darling of epic proportions.

Blogger, mom-of-two and educator known online as Sarah Eager shared a photo of her lower refrigerator door filled with healthy snacks for her little ones. Mandarin oranges, pull-apart cheese, fruit roll-ups, peppers, grapes, cucumbers and carrots are stored in clear containers, just waiting for little hands to pick up those healthy, amazing anytime snacks.

Eager writes in her now-viral Instagram post: "Self-serve for my kiddos means help yourself without asking and it's always an okay snack (any time of day, bedtime snacks, etc.) It also helps me when I'm packing lunches and snacks, or as a side dish when dinner doesn't include something they will definitely eat or if we have a busy/late night. There's something about having things truly ready to grab that makes kids eat it. I could leave the baby carrots in a bag or leave the grapes on the stems, but they wouldn't eat it."

Eagers adds that she does cover the fruit and veggies "so they don't get gross."

The post has been shared thousands of times, and has garnered comments like "This is so smart" and "Such a great system."

What do you think of this snacking hack? Would you try it?

