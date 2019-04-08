Jennifer Lopez Is Part of a Super Sexy Carnival in 'Medicine' Music Video

Jennifer Lopez's "Medicine" is just what the doctor ordered!

The triple-threat star released a carnival-themed music video for her new song that features rapper French Montana. The festive footage shows Lopez modeling an array of elaborate, all-white costumes while portraying the different people one would see at circus attractions.

After a muscular woman is shown in a tiny white thong lifting dumbbells, the video flashes to a carousel and then to Lopez, who is wearing a cleavage-baring bedazzled jumpsuit. The 49-year-old entertainer is later seen dressed as a fortune teller with a crystal ball in front of her.

"Think he needs some medicine, I can be your medicine," Lopez croons while also showing off some of her seductive dance moves.

These moves certainly work on her fiance, Alex Rodriguez! On Sunday, the former MLB pro posted a video of his future wife dancing to Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" song while wearing a gray sports bra and matching sweatpants. "You know it’s comin','" he captioned the video. "It’s already her party here in the Rocky Mountains. #rehearsals #cantwait #JLoItsMyParty"

In addition to releasing new music, Lopez is also busy filming her upcoming movie, Hustlers, which will also star Cardi B. Here's a look at what's been going down on set:

