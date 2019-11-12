Houstonians lose chill online, react with memes as cold front blows through city

HOUSTON - Temperatures quickly dropped as the cold front came in and people of Houston just can't handle it.
It's feeling wintry with temperatures in the mid to low 30s. Tomorrow temperatures will range from the upper 20s to between 30 and 32 degrees.
See how Houstonians are reacting to the unfamiliar weather:
Cold weather? Houston is not familiar with it.
Unacceptable weather, Houston just can't do it. No ma'am.
