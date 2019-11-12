Houstonians lose chill online, react with memes as cold front blows through city

Twitter / @BaileeLove99

HOUSTON - Temperatures quickly dropped as the cold front came in and people of Houston just can't handle it.

It's feeling wintry with temperatures in the mid to low 30s. Tomorrow temperatures will range from the upper 20s to between 30 and 32 degrees.

See how Houstonians are reacting to the unfamiliar weather:

Cold weather? Houston is not familiar with it.

Walking outside this morning on a cold day in Texas pic.twitter.com/qhS0W98TuB — 𝓂𝒶𝓈𝑜𝓃 🎃 𝓀𝓎𝓁𝑒 (@masonkyleee) November 12, 2019

Unacceptable weather, Houston just can't do it. No ma'am.

Literally! The cold weather in Houston is BREAKING NEWS! 😂 pic.twitter.com/JSZFyzUshD — Iya Rose (@_IyaRose) November 12, 2019

