Hallway Pizza Guy: Student seen scarfing down a slice at Michael Cohen hearing goes viral

The Hallway Pizza Guy, as captured on live TV.

HOUSTON - A student now dubbed Hallway Pizza Guy sent social media into a frenzy Thursday when he was captured on live TV during Michael Cohen’s hearing scarfing down a slice.

The Hallway Pizza Guy’s identity has not been publicly released, but the young man seen in the video is now the subject of a number of memes online, showing him in various locations, including with model Kelly Steinbach – popularly known as Fiji Water Girl after her appearance at the Golden Globes in January.

Here are some of our favorite memes from Twitter featuring #HallwayPizzaGuy:

tfw you go to eat your hallway pizza and get told you’re in the live shot pic.twitter.com/ppkq9PJraO — Mike Uehlein (@MikeUehlein) February 27, 2019

You asked, we answered: The official “Hallway Pizza” is available in shops today! pic.twitter.com/yYEicaQXRE — &pizza (@andpizza) February 28, 2019

Class at 10. Hill internship at noon. @andpizza hallway pizza lunch at 12:15. Media sensation by 2PM. All in a days work as a Hoya, or as we now know him, Hallway Pizza Guy. https://t.co/nnBDrRuF2u — Georgetown Univ. (@Georgetown) February 28, 2019

A tribute to the one true legend, thank you for your service Hallway Pizza Guy! #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/DGELxKyg21 — Jake Lightfoot (@JakeLightfoot97) March 1, 2019

Also please don’t dox the Hallway Pizza guy, he was just trying to have his lunch. — Mike Uehlein (@MikeUehlein) February 28, 2019

His face that moment he knows he's going to be a meme 😂. #hallwaypizza #hallwaypizzaguy https://t.co/9RIXglqfzi — Marcie Miranda (@marciemiranda) February 27, 2019

WHY DID NO ONE TELL ME ABOUT HALLWAY PIZZA GUY https://t.co/uceghRtKpn — Leigh Munsil (@leighmunsil) February 28, 2019

I NEED to know who Hallway Pizza Guy is!!! 🍕🍕🍕 https://t.co/Oh8yNKKdhP — Robyn’s World (@RobynsWorldd) February 28, 2019

Some enterprising reporter could dominate on Chartbeat with an investigative piece identifying hallway pizza guy — Jeremy Venook (@JVenook) February 28, 2019

