Fugitive says he'll turn himself in if he gets enough 'likes' on Facebook post about him

TORRINGTON, Conn. - A Connecticut fugitive wants people to know that he’ll turn himself in if people “like” his mugshot post on Facebook, according to police.

In a Facebook post, police from Torrington say Jose Simms negotiated with an officer earlier this week through Facebook and has agreed to turn himself in if the station can get 15,000 "likes" on its post about him.

Simms is wanted on a number of warrants for failure to appear in court.

The officer posting the message noted that he initially said 10,000 likes and Simms wanted 20,000 likes and they negotiated to 15,000.

Since the post went up at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, the post has garnered more than 24,000 reactions, and nearly 5,000 shares.

***UPDATE*** We are getting a lot of inquiries as to if Mr. Simms has turned himself in yet. As of now he has not. We... Posted by City of Torrington Police Department on Wednesday, May 22, 2019



The City of Torrington Police Department’s Lt. Johnson has shared an update saying Simms hasn’t kept up his end of the bargain and remains on the run. Johnson promised to update the post when Simms does turn himself in.



