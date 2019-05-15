Bless your heart! Texans have the sexiest accent in America, survey finds

George Strait performs onstage during Skyville Live Presents a Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis on August 24, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

HOUSTON - Texans have the sexiest accents in America, according to a survey conducted by a travel website.

The survey results were the result of a social media survey, according to Big Seven Travel.

Here are the top 10 accents. Go to the website for the full listing.

1. Texan

2. Bostonian

3. New York

4. Mainer

5. Chicago

6. Mississippi

7. Hawaiian

8. Philadelphia

9. St. Louis

10. Californian

What do you think is the sexiest American accent?



