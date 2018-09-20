You can now get paid up to $1,000 a day to taste pizza from home

HOUSTON - Pizza lovers, listen up.

A company is now offering a handful of people the chance to become professional pizza tasters.

Ooni, a company that specializes in making portable wood-fired pizza ovens, is offering people the chance to take advantage of their love for all things pizza.

According to the company website, they are looking for “multiple people for a number of Pizza Taste Tester roles,” which will involve everything from creating recipes to tasting the new products.

The company is looking for people who are pizza lovers whether they be passionate home cooks or trained professionals. Anyone with experience in making pizza dough and cooking pizza will have a “huge advantage” over the competition, the website says.

According to CNBC, Ooni is offering applicants between $300 and $1,000 daily, based on experience and time invested.

People interested in sharing their enthusiasm for cooking and love of food can send a one-minute video no larger than 20MB to jobs@ooni.com.

The video should detail why you are suited for the role and show off some of your pizza making skills. The company will contact shortlisted candidates after applications close on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.