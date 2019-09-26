2 Houston-area suburbs make list of top American suburbs for growing families

HOUSTON - A new ranking lists two Houston-area suburbs as among the top suburbs in the United States for growing families.

GoBankingRates.com used different data points to narrow a list of 1,200 suburbs in the country down to the top 50 for growing families.

Some of the data sets the group used include violent and property crime rates, percentage of households with children, the median list price of homes in the area and a basic cost of living. League City was ranked No. 20 and Friendswood came in at No. 33 on the list.

League City (Rank: 20)

According to the ranking, League City offers affordability while being near the fourth-largest city in the U.S. The median list price of homes is about $300,000 and the annual cost of non-housing needs is under $25,000.

Friendswood (Rank: 33)

This suburb also made the list because it's affordable to live there, with the cost of non-housing needs also under $25,000.

The same group released another ranking earlier this month of the top cities in the country where young people can live on a budget and not spend a lot of money. Eleven Texas cities made the list of 50 with Houston coming in at No. 24. The group found that 10.2% of Houston's population was between the ages of 18 and 24 and the average rent was about $1,364.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.