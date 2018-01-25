Grumpy Cat gets $710K in lawsuit

The owner of Grumpy Cat has been awarded $710,000 in a copyright infringement case.

A jury decided in favor of Grumpy Cat Limited on Monday in a lawsuit over Grumpy Cat Grumppuccino by Grenade Beverage, National Public Radio reported.

Tabatha Bundesen is the owner of the famous kitty that made it onto Forbes list of Top Influencers. The cat's name is Tardar Sauce and she has attracted millions of followers on social media for her resting frowny face.

In 2013, Bundesen partnered with Nick and Paul Sandford to make the Grumpy Cat iced coffee. The Sandfords paid Bundesen $150,000 in royalties, NPR reported.

Then, Bundesen's company sued the Sandfords' for breach of contract after Grenade Beverages attempted to market a Grumpy Cat line of coffee grounds and T-shirts, NPR reported. The Sanfords countersued for $12 million in damages.

Despite multiple alleged issues on both sides, the jury awarded Bundesen $710,000 for the infringement and $1 for breach of contract, NPR reported.

