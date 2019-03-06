Cruisers' choice: Best cruise ships of 2019

(CNN) - Viking has conquered the small to mid-sized cruise ship market.

Viking Ocean Cruises, which was established in 2015, racked up 10 first-place awards in the 9th annual Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards on Wednesday.

Viking's long-established river cruise line also earned top honors, with Viking Vidar named best for river cruises in a new category.

The awards are based on consumer ratings and reviews posted to Cruise Critic over the past year. The world's largest online cruise community, Cruise Critic features more than 350,000 cruise reviews, covering nearly 700 ships.

"At a time when travelers have a seemingly unlimited choice of which cruise to take -- from the biggest and flashiest, to the most intimate and luxurious -- there's never been a better time to cruise," says Colleen McDaniel, senior executive editor of Cruise Critic.

"But that also makes ship selection more important than ever. What's really special about our Cruisers' Choice Awards is that they're based solely on ratings from cruisers themselves. And with so much changing in the cruise industry year after year -- new ships, refurbishments, redeployments -- these awards serve as a true finger-on-the-pulse of the industry, highlighting which ships are best serving their customers' needs and expectations in real-time."

The awards cover four ship size classes: large (2,000+ passengers); mid-size (1,200 to 1,999 passengers); small-mid size (400 to 1,199 passengers); and small (fewer than 400 passengers).

While Viking Ocean Cruises dominated first-place rankings among small-mid size ships -- winning all but one top slot -- Celebrity Cruises was the big winner among large ships.

Celebrity had five first-place wins. Caribbean-based Celebrity Equinox took four honors: best cruise overall, best cruise ship for dining, best public rooms and best value for the money. Another ship, Celebrity Eclipse, took the award for best service in the large ship category.

Silversea Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Princess and Paul Gauguin Cruises each earned four first-place rankings.

Oceania Cruises had three top slots. Oceania's Riviera was named best overall cruise and was awarded for best dining in the mid-size category, and Oceania's Marina was recognized for having the best cabins.

The number one best for families winner was Disney Cruise Line's Disney Magic.

A Viking Ocean Cruises ship was named best for first-timers for the fourth consecutive year, with the 2019 honors going to Viking Sky.

First-place winners in select categories

Best Cruises Overall

· Celebrity Equinox -- Celebrity Cruises (large)

· Riviera -- Oceania Cruises (mid-size)

· Viking Sky -- Viking Ocean Cruises (small-mid)

· Silver Galapagos -- Silversea Cruises (small)

Best Cruise Ship Cabins

· Harmony of the Seas -- Royal Caribbean International (large)

· Marina -- Oceania Cruises (mid-size)

· Viking Sky -- Viking Ocean Cruises (small-mid)

· Paul Gauguin -- Paul Gauguin Cruises (small)

Best Cruise Ships for Dining

· Celebrity Equinox -- Celebrity Cruises (large)

· Riviera -- Oceania Cruises (mid-size)

· Viking Sky -- Viking Ocean Cruises (small-mid)

· Wind Spirit -- Windstar Cruises (small)

Best Cruise Ships for Entertainment

· Symphony of the Seas -- Royal Caribbean International (large)

· MSC Sinfonia -- MSC Cruises (mid-size)

· Viking Sun -- Viking Ocean Cruises (small-mid)

· Paul Gauguin -- Paul Gauguin Cruises (small)

Best Cruise Ships for Shore Excursions

· Carnival Valor -- Carnival Cruise Line (large)

· Coral Princess -- Princess Cruises (mid-size)

· Viking Star -- Viking Ocean Cruises (small-mid)

· Silver Galapagos -- Silversea Cruises (small)

Best Cruise Ships for Value

· Celebrity Equinox -- Celebrity Cruises (large)

· MSC Sinfonia -- MSC Cruises (mid-size)

· Viking Sky -- Viking Ocean Cruises (small-mid)

· Silver Galapagos -- Silversea Cruises (small)

