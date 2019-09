Ksenia Schnaider

HOUSTON - There are skinny jeans and wide-leg jeans, but what about one leg skinny and the other leg wide on your $431 pair of jeans.

Is it the best of both worlds or something just bizarre that you'd never try?

The internet is weighing in, and we love the amazing responses cooked up by the People of the Internets.

Enjoy.

Those are truly ugly & I'm sure I'd trip.#asymmetricaljeans — crittercottab (@crittercottab1) March 17, 2019

I'm not totally against this... but I feel like I am alone. Would you wear these #AsymmetricalJeans https://t.co/1vE7JOaU7f pic.twitter.com/Tn49gvcK0h — Megan Gilliland (@MeganReports) January 16, 2019

i love manrepeller but i hate manrepeller. look at these $462 ASYMMETRICAL JEANS they want us to buy ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ACLvGIGhlv — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) September 4, 2019

Not on this ass. https://t.co/qbe5ho3OJG — Ashley Megliorino (@MegliorinoAve) September 7, 2019

Asymmetrical jeans are the latest frontier in denimhttps://t.co/Ek6bHMuiWF pic.twitter.com/xvjIqG0kyI — i-D (@i_D) March 14, 2019

462 buckaroos just doesn't go far these days. But it will get you jeans with legs that don't match -- #asymmetrical #fad #fashionstatement https://t.co/usxOjS41bN — Joe Mahoney (@TipMahoney) September 9, 2019

How tacky and ugly https://t.co/x0v5z4ggvV — Diane Savich (@cinisavich) September 7, 2019

Shut it down. SHUT IT ALL DOWN. https://t.co/p4ckeEj2q8 — J. Graeme Noseworthy (@graemeknows) September 9, 2019

I've always been a "to each her own" kind of gal when it comes to fashion, but if I see a grown-ass woman wearing asymmetrical jeans know that I will mercilessly mock you as the most Basic of Beckys. https://t.co/BzXGaaCGjA — Saucy Stacey (@DrSCubed) March 17, 2019

Would you wear a pair of asymmetrical jeans? Or what about a pair of Crocs as a purse? pic.twitter.com/WzTqMA5RqA — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 18, 2019

