5 music events to plan for in Houston this weekend

If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From Brazilian music to a pair of electronic dance music artists, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Brazilian Roda de Samba

The Third Coast Volleyball Club is hosting a Brazilian Roda de Samba and Brazilian barbecue on Saturday. Samba is a traditional form of music from Brazil. Roda de Samba means "Samba Circle" and is a gathering of people, including musicians. What results is a jam session complete with dancing, food, and bonding through music.

When: Saturday, May 18, 1-7 p.m.

Where: Third Coast Volleyball Club, 5652 Forney Drive.

Admission: $20

Bounce and Turn at The Arena

Bounce and Turn on Saturday with The Arena, Washington Avenue's new sneaker shop. Flamed Up Cookers will be selling crawfish and Blue Ribbon will be providing complimentary beer while live DJs keep the party pumping with live music.

When: Saturday, May 18, 3-9 p.m.

Where: 4802 Washington Ave

Admission: Free

Artist Viviana in Concert

Musician Vivana is performing her debut concert on Saturday at Rockefellers.

When: Saturday, May 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Rockefellers, 3620 Washington Ave.

Admission: $15

Stereo Live Hosting Flux Pavilion & Cookie Monsta

Electronic Dance Music producer, DJ and singer-songwriter Flux Pavillion and Cookie Monsta is bringing his 10 Years of Circus Tour to Stereo Live on Saturday. The international artist has played major festivals such as Glastonbury, Coachella and more.

When: Saturday, May 18, 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Admission: $30

Private Label Presents: SNBRN - Stereo Live Houston

American DJ Kevin Andrew Chapman, who goes by the stage name "SNBRN," is spinning his house music on Sunday at Stereo Live.

When: Sunday, May 19, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Admission: $5

