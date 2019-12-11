Why you should avoid Candida

Have you ever heard of Candida?

For those that have, you likely know just how harmful it can be to the body.

For anyone that hasn’t, this might be a helpful guide into what it is and how it should be prevented.

What is Candida?

Candida is a genre of yeasts that is the most common cause of fungal infections in the world.

It is often found in small amounts in the mouth and intestines on the skin, according to an article on healthline.com.

When Candida grows, it can cause an infection called Candidiasis.

What are symptoms of Candida?

Some of the symptoms include:

· Digestive problems. An overgrowth related to diseases such as gastrointestinal tract, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Candida can also effect good bacteria in your gut that helps process starches, fibers and some sugars.

· Recurring genital or urinary tract infections. Symptoms can include redness, swelling, itching and painful intercourse.

· Sinus infections. The longer-term infections are more associated with fungus in the mucus that can be caused by Candida growth.

· Oral thrush. People who suffer from this often develop white, bumpy patches on their tongue, inner cheeks, gums tonsils and throat. Lesions can bleed often and be painful and lead to swallowing problems.

· Fatigue. Candidiasis can often cause deficiencies in proper nutrients, such as B6, fatty acids that are essential and magnesium. It can also be a potential cause of chronic fatigue syndrome.

· Skin and nail fungal infections. Itching and rashes are two most common symptoms of this.

· Joint pain. If a Candida infections goes through your bloodstream, it can cause arthritis. Hips and knees tend to be the areas most affected.

What can cause Candida?

Among the factors that can facilitate Candida growth are:

· Stress

· Weak immune system

· A diet high in refined carbs and sugars

· Antibiotics

· Oral contraceptives

· High alcohol consumption

· Diabetes

How can Candida be treated?

The best way is through consuming proper nutrients to prevent growth.

Carbs, high-lactose dairy products and refined sugars can lead to growth of Candida.

These foods have been shown to combat Candida infections.

· Garlic

· Coconut oil

· Xylitol

· Aloe vera

· Curcumin

· Kombucha

· Pomegranate

· Probiotics

If the above suggested dietary changes don’t work, anti-fungal medicine is another way to prevent growth.

Candida is not life-threatening, but it can affect vital organs if it’s not treated properly.