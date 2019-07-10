Watch KPRC2's 'Saving Madagascar' special

KPRC2 and the Houston Zoo are proud to bring you the special, 'Saving Madagascar.'

The special aired Sunday, April 23 at 6 p.m. on KPRC2.

KPRC2's Rachel McNeill and her family traveled to the exotic island filled with animals not found anywhere else in the world.

The island's species are at risk of being wiped out, but it's not just the animals who are in danger. The people of Madagascar need help too.

[PHOTOS: Exploring Madagascar's wildlife at the Houston Zoo]

In 'Saving Madagascar,' you'll learn about the dangers threatening families and wildlife and how you and the Houston Zoo can help save the island.

[PHOTOS: Exploring Madagascar]

Click here to learn more about the Houston Zoo's Saving Wildlife programs.