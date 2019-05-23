This is what to expect at the Houston Zoo's wetlands exhibit, opening Friday

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo’s new wetlands exhibit opens Friday.
The new addition is officially called the Kathrine G. McGovern Texas Wetlands, and features American alligators, bald eagles and whooping cranes.
The addition is located in the heart of the zoo on the site of the former duck pond.
The Houston Zoo website describes the design of the wetlands like this: “Designed with living plants to filter the water for the Texas Wetlands’ animal residents and to flood and slowly release water to the bayous during heavy rains, the habitat demonstrates the importance and resilience of this valuable environment. Guests will be able to enjoy a boardwalk stroll and experience a close-up view of these beautiful animals that Texans have helped save from extinction.”
Read more about the wetlands here.
The grand opening of the exhibit is Friday at 10:00 a.m.
