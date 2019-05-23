This is what to expect at the Houston Zoo's wetlands exhibit, opening Friday

Chris Graythen/2018 Getty Images

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo’s new wetlands exhibit opens Friday.

The new addition is officially called the Kathrine G. McGovern Texas Wetlands, and features American alligators, bald eagles and whooping cranes.

The addition is located in the heart of the zoo on the site of the former duck pond.

On Friday, we're going live from the Kathrine G. McGovern Texas Wetlands. Tune in to our Facebook page on Friday morning, May 24, to get your first look at this beautiful new habitat. Posted by Houston Zoo on Wednesday, May 22, 2019

The Houston Zoo website describes the design of the wetlands like this: “Designed with living plants to filter the water for the Texas Wetlands’ animal residents and to flood and slowly release water to the bayous during heavy rains, the habitat demonstrates the importance and resilience of this valuable environment. Guests will be able to enjoy a boardwalk stroll and experience a close-up view of these beautiful animals that Texans have helped save from extinction.”

Standing at nearly 5 feet tall, with a 7-foot wingspan and bright crimson red accents on the top of their head, the... Posted by Houston Zoo on Monday, May 20, 2019

Read more about the wetlands here.

Happy #EndangeredSpeciesDay! In just one week, we're opening the brand new Kathrine G. McGovern Texas Wetlands. On this... Posted by Houston Zoo on Friday, May 17, 2019

The grand opening of the exhibit is Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.