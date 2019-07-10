'Saving Gorillas: From Houston to Rwanda' special on KPRC 2

HOUSTON - In case you missed our special "Saving Gorillas: From Houston to Rwanda," you can watch it in the video player above.

Andy Cerota traveled to Africa to see how the Houston Zoo and Houstonians are making a difference by helping bring gorillas back from the brink of extinction.

The special leads up to the new gorilla exhibit at the Houston Zoo opening to the public on May 22.

