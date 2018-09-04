Everclear to perform at Houston Zoo's Feast with the Beasts in November

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo announced on Tuesday that Everclear will perform at the 13th annual Feast with the Beasts on Friday, Nov. 2, from 7 to 11 p.m.

Guests can sample food and drinks from more than 50 of Houston’s hottest restaurants as well as special animal presentations throughout the zoo.

Ticket presale begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Discounted, presale Feast tickets are $109 for zoo members and $119 for nonmembers.

On Sept. 21, the price raises by $10 to $119 for zoo members and $129 for nonmembers. Feast VIP tickets are $219 and allow guests to access the Bud Light VIP Party with exclusive access to the African Forest area of the zoo, two air-conditioned building, and special animal experiences and activities.

This event sells out every year, so fans should purchase their tickets early.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend. A valid form of identification is required for admission. All ticket purchases are nonrefundable. Feast with the Beasts, presented by Bank of America, will happen rain or shine. For more details, visit http://www.houstonzoo.org/feast.

