Blog: A land of cowboys, ranches and giant wild animals

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

It's 10 p.m. in Houston and I'm starting to write from the plane sitting at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

A 10-hour flight is ahead of us and that's just the first leg of this journey. In the next nine days, we'll be on planes big and small. There will be cars and boats mixed in between.

Our final destination is a place where cowboys have worked family ranch land for generations and also is home to the largest tropical wetlands in the world.

The plane just lifted off and we're officially on our way to the Pantanal in Brazil.

The saying "everything's bigger in Texas" holds true until you visit this place; at least that's what I'm told and expect to see for myself soon.

The Pantanal itself is primarily in Brazil, but parts spill into two neighboring countries, Bolivia and Paraguay.

It's home to an incredibly diverse array of wildlife, many that have "giant" in their name. There are giant otters, giant anteaters, anacondas (super-sized snakes), capybaras (the world's largest rodent) and jaguars.

Jaguars, for the record, are only the third-largest cat species, but I'm fairly certain their size will still be impressive when we see them in the wild.

My traveling partners on this adventure from KPRC 2 are anchor Andy Cerota and photojournalist Allen Reid.

We're in good company with two members of the Houston Zoo team.

Once on the ground in Brazil, we'll meet with people who are working every day to save wildlife in the region and whose efforts are supported by the Houston Zoo. It's a conservation partnership that benefits people and animals and we're grateful to be on this journey to share those stories.

For now, boa noite (that's good night in Portuguese) and até breve! (See you soon!).

